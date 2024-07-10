Cubs beat Orioles with Busch, Happ and Bigge leading the way

Home runs by Michael Busch and Ian Happ and solid work on the mound by Jameson Taillon and three other relievers, including rookie Hunter Bigge, led the Chicago Cubs to a convincing 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. Taillon (6-4), a 32-year-old with an effective straight pitch, allowed two runs and just four hits in six innings while striking out seven and walking one.

The right-hander confirmed his dominance by retiring the final 11 batters he faced. With the win, the Cubs improved to 10-4 against the Orioles since 2014 and have won four of their last five games dating back to August 18.

Ian Happ’s three-run home run in the fourth inning gave Chicago a comfortable 7-2 lead. Happ, who was batting .171 as a visitor (last in the majors among qualified hitters, according to STATSCATS), finished the night with an impressive multi-hit night (4-2), including a walk.

For Baltimore, rookie Jordan Westburg showed power with the bat as he connected for his 15th home run of the season in the second inning, entering the contest leading the American League in home runs. Westburg, who was named to the American League All-Star team in place of Boston’s Rafael Devers, who is dealing with shoulder discomfort, set a new American League single-season record.

Despite their efforts, the Orioles fell for the fourth time in 12 games, but remain atop the American League East Division by a comfortable margin.

Busch had four hits in six at-bats, including a solo home run in the first inning that was the first run allowed by Oriols starter Dean Kremer (4-5) in 11 starts. Kremer, making his second start since coming off the disabled list on July 3 with a strained right triceps, allowed seven runs and seven hits in just four innings, improving his ERA from 3.93 to 4.42.

Tomas Nido’s sacrifice bunt in the second gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead. A diving catch by Baltimore right fielder Anthony Santander on a short fly by Nico Hoerner prevented the Cubs from extending their lead.

The Cubs added two more runs in the third inning on a run-producing single by Seiya Suzuki and a sharp fielder’s choice by Christopher Morel. This came after Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias grounded into a double play opportunity that would have ended the inning.

Suzuki added a productive double in the eighth, followed by a Miles Mastrobuoni homer in the ninth to make it 9-2. Then the field was set for the most spectacular work of the day by rookie Hunter Bigge

He pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, throwing 100+ mph fastballs against the Orioles’ third, fourth and fifth batters. He threw 13 pitches (11 strikes), struck out one, and did not get the point for saving the game because his team had a big lead on the scoreboard.

Hunter Bigge’s journey with the Chicago Cubs

Surprisingly, Bigge’s rise to the majors has been an arduous and injury-plagued one. Initially, the Cubs selected the right-handed pitcher in the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. During the 2021 season, he suffered a torn hip labrum and last spring he injured his oblique.

After five seasons in the Cubs’ minor league system, he finally made it to the big tent. When he got the news that he’d be called up to the majors after Colton Brewer’s self-inflicted injury, he couldn’t hold back the tears.

“A lot of memories came back to me from my time in high school, college, being drafted, and the ups and downs of professional baseball,” Bigge told Marquee Sports Network. “All the hard work and time I put in and all the sacrifices my family and I made to get to this point.” “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid, so I think all those emotions came out.”

Bigge made 11 appearances with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs this season, where he posted a 0.77 ERA and 0.69 WHIP. He struck out 19 and walked 6 in 11.2 innings, allowing just 2 hits.

He attributes his great success this season to the increased confidence he has gained by letting go of the pressure to succeed. He has begun to trust his pitches more and attack hitters in the strike zone more decisively.

