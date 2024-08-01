Cubs beat Reds 13-4 to return to winning ways

The Chicago Cubs showed off their offensive prowess by beating the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Wednesday. The Cubs avoided a series sweep and set season highs in runs and hits with an impressive batting display.

The North Siders had a feast at the plate, collecting a total of 17 hits, including nine doubles, a feat not seen since 2010. Ian Happ led the charge with a powerful two-run home run that set the tone for the game. Other standouts hitters, such as Seiya Suzuki, Patrick Wisdom, and Pete Crow-Armstrong also contributed with two-run doubles to the win.

The performance of Cubs newest infielder Isaac Paredes was one of the highlights of the game. The Mexico native had his first multi-hit game with Chicago, going 4-for-2 with two doubles and three runs scored as the team’s leadoff man and second hitter. His average rose to .245.

The Cubs came out strong, scoring in the first inning and maintaining a lead that the Reds could not get back into. This win is a breath of fresh air for the Cubs, who have been inconsistent, but this type of performance highlights their potential to compete in the National League.

Cubs pitching management

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks had a solid performance, allowing three runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two. Hendricks showed enough control to keep the Reds at arm’s length and help his team hold on to the lead. Conversely, Cincinnati left-hander Nick Lodolo had his worst outing of the season, allowing eight runs and 11 hits before being pulled in the sixth inning.

Despite the lopsided loss, the Reds made an attempt to get back into the game. Jake Fraley hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 6-3. But that was as close as the Cubs would get, as Happ replied with a 424-foot homer to put his team back in control.

On the other side, Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal had a remarkable day, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, but it was not enough to stop the Cubs’ onslaught.

Next up for the Cubs

With the win, the North Siders are set to host the St. Louis Cardinals in a four-game series. The opener will see left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95 ERA, 111 Ks) face St. Louis righty Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79 ERA, 138 Ks). The Cubs hope Wednesday’s offensive explosion translates into positive momentum to restore their competitiveness in the league.

The 13-4 win not only serves as a reminder of the potential this team has, but also as a sign that, with cohesive hitting and good pitching, Chicago can challenge any opponent. Can the North Siders maintain this momentum against the Cardinals? Only time will tell in this exciting baseball season.

