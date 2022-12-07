Longtime Cubs radio voice, Pat Hughes, wins major Hall of Fame Award

Chicago Cubs play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes has been named the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award winner by the Baseball Hall of Fame. This comes after he was nominated for the award in 2016 and 2020.



Hughes, whom the Cubs elected to their personal Hall of Fame this past summer, has been behind the mic on Cubs radio since 1996 as part of an over 40-year career.

Congratulations to Pat Hughes, the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award winner! https://t.co/iVOCeL7DC9 pic.twitter.com/26VRgPoHUF — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 7, 2022

“No one is more deserving of this award than Pat. Outside of his impressive resume, Pat is a truly wonderful person who cares deeply about Cubs fans and the game of baseball,” chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “We’re so incredibly lucky to have had him as a member of the Cubs family for the past 27 seasons and look forward to celebrating this accomplishment, and many more, in the years to come.”



Hughes joins Jack Brickhouse (1983) and Harry Caray (1989) on the Cubs’ list of Frick Award winners.



Heading into his 28th season in the booth for Chicago, the 67-year-old Hughes will be honored during the Hall of Fame weekend ceremonies on July 21-24 in Cooperstown, New York.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE