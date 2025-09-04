Trending
Cubs

Cade Horton backs Cubs’ call to remove him after 5 no-hit innings

Tyler KoerthBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Cubs, Cade Horton
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs rookie Cade Horton has been pitching on an entirely different level during the second half of the season. After entering the All-Star break with a 4.45 ERA, he’s posted a dominant 0.77 ERA over his last 46 innings, bringing his season ERA down to an impressive 2.78.

One key element behind Horton’s second-half success has been the Cubs’ careful management of his workload. After missing most of last season with a shoulder strain, manager Craig Counsell and the front office opted to limit his pitch count to protect his long-term health.

That strategy drew criticism on Wednesday night, however, when Horton was pulled after five no-hit innings against the Atlanta Braves, only for the bullpen to immediately give up the lead.

Chicago Cubs bullpen blows lead against Atlanta Braves after five no-hit innings from Cade Horton

Chicago Cubs, Cade Horton
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Following Horton being removed from the game after striking out six batters on 75 pitches, relievers Ben Brown, Drew Pomeranz, and Taylor Rogers all gave up earned runs to the Braves, with Atlanta newcomer Ha-Seong Kim delivering a go-ahead three run home run. Chicago went on to lose this game 5-1 and dropped to six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central Division.

Cade Horton defends the Cubs decision

Chicago Cubs, Cade Horton
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies

After the game, Cade Horton addressed yet another early exit, saying, “I’d much rather be healthy for the postseason than go out for the 6th or 7th [inning] in early September.”

While Horton hasn’t surpassed 82 pitches in any of his recent outings, the controversy this time stemmed from the context. He was throwing a no-hitter, the bullpen blew the lead, and the Cubs lost ground in the division race. Winning the NL Central remains critical, especially with a first-round bye on the line.

Still, it’s worth noting the Cubs are in a strong position. They currently hold a four-game lead over the second Wild Card team and are nine games ahead of the final Wild Card spot. Chasing the division, and potentially the top seed overall, is important, but as things stand, Chicago is in firm control of hosting a Wild Card series at Wrigley Field

