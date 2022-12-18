Jesse Rogers is reporting that Drew Smyly is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are on the verge of bringing back a key member of last year’s starting rotation. It sounds like a deal is as good as done, but potential terms have yet to be reported. Chicago’s pitching depth appears to be getting a little deeper with Drew Smyly.

Source confirms: Cubs zeroing in on free-agent left-hander Drew Smyly. First: @JesseRogersESPN — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 18, 2022

With Drew Smyly returning, the Cubs are going to have numerous options when it comes to starting pitchers. It’s been well-documented that starters across the league are beginning to have shorter and shorter outings. Thankfully, the Cubs will have numerous players in their bullpen who can go several innings. That also means that the team should be well covered when it comes to spot starts.

I’d handicap the rotation and its depth looking like: 1. Stro

2. Steele

3. Taillon

4. Smyly

5. Hendricks

6. Wesneski (*will* find a way in)

7. Sampson

8. Thompson

9. Assad

10. Alzolay/Kilian Need a breakout from one SP to establish a good enough top, but depth is fantastic. — Cubs Prospects – Bryan Smith (@cubprospects) December 18, 2022

The Cubs’ rotation found great success in the second half of last season. With so many options, it’s difficult to project the Cubs’ rotation. Last season, the Cubs had 18 different players make starts for them.

After signing Dansby Swanson, it’s clear that Cubs are committed to adding major pieces via free agency. Be on the lookout for the team to target corner infielders and catchers as free agency continues.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE