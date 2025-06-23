Cubs power duo hits rare milestone prior to All-Star break

Throughout the history of the Chicago Cubs, there have been some pretty impressive power duos. To name a few, Sammy Sosa and Moises Alou overlapped for a few years, Derek Lee and Aramis Ramirez anchored the infield for quite some time, and Anthony Rizzo plus Kris Bryant were a formidable pair most recently.

The Chicago Cubs have a new power duo on their roster in 2025

This year, the Cubs are tied for the third most home runs in the league with 113. Pete Crow-Armstrong has been a breakout player, leading the club with 21 home runs. Additionally, Seiya Suzuki is playing the best baseball of his career, and his 20 home runs and just one shy of his career best.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki are just the second Cubs pair in franchise history to hit this rare milestone prior to the All-Star break

Of the power duos in franchise history, Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki have joined Rizzo and Bryant as the only other couple to achieve 20 home runs prior to the All-Star break. This is per Christopher Kamka of Marquee Network.

Pete Crow-Armstrong rockets out his 21st homer of the year! 110.4 MPH off the bat 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QqgogZMDbp — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2025

Could a third Cubs player reach 20 home runs before the All-Star break?

With three weeks left before teams take some time off for the All-Star break, Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker has a real shot at joining Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki in the 20 home run club. Currently, Tucker is sitting at 15 home runs. With the weather warming up, it could take just a few games, especially if the wind is blowing out of Wrigley, for him to join the 20 home run club.

Regardless, the dynamic duo of Crow-Armstrong and Suzuki has been fun to watch this year. Only the Arizona Diamondbacks have two players with 20 or more home runs this year, as Eugenio Suarez has 25 and Corbin Carroll 20.

