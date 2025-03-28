Cubs offense explodes for 10 runs in win over Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs notched their first win of the 2025 regular season on Thursday as they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 10-6. A few highlights from this contest include Miguel Amaya having five RBI, Ian Happ collecting two extra base hits, and Pete Crow-Armstrong using his speed/hustle to help set up one key hit from Amaya.

Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks game recap

This action packed, high scoring game saw the first run be scored in the first inning when Diamondbacks Josh Naylor collected an RBI knock. In the second inning, Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker answered with three runs of their own, but an Eugenio Suarez homer in the bottom of that same inning made cut Chicago’s lead to 3-2.

Both sides each scored a run in the fourth, with Happ hitting a solo home run and Arizona an infield base hit RBI. In the fifth inning, Amaya cleared the bases with a double to give the Cubs a 7-3 lead. Amaya’s double was set up by Crow-Armstrong beating out a fielder’s choice ground ball to keep the inning alive.

The Cubs added another run in the sixth inning and then two more in the top of the ninth as Amaya brought in two more runs with his second double of the day. Arizona also scored in the sixth, plating two runs, and then got one more run across the board in the ninth, but their offense could not keep up as the Cubs, who were 5-12 with runners in scoring position, emerged victorious by a score of 10-6.

How did the pitchers perform?

On the mound for the Cubs in this game was Justin Steele. He pitched five innings, gave up six hits, walked one, struck out two, and gave up three earned runs. In total he threw 77 pitches with 55 of them going for strikes.

Nate Pearson was the first player out of the bullpen, and he gave up two hits, walked two, and surrendered two earned runs. Caleb Thielbar and Porter Hodge each tossed scoreless innings. then Ryan Pressly finished the game out, but gave up two hits and one earned run on just 12 total pitches.

When do the Cubs play next?

Chicago and Arizona are playing a four game series in the desert. Their next game will be Friday, March 28 with the first pitch scheduled for 8:40 PM CT. Jameson Tailon will get the ball for the Cubs and Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

