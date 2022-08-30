The Chicago Cubs will take on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game weekend series scheduled between Sept. 9-11.

The game will take place hours after the Bears season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and the scheduling will allow fans to watch or attend both games if they desire.

The Sunday, Sept. 11 Cubs-Giants game at Wrigley Field has been selected for Sunday Night Baseball and is now scheduled to begin at 7:08 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/eZmaPtm5Fj — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 29, 2022

The Cubs currently have five wins less than the Giants’ current record of 61-85. Both teams share similar rankings, each sitting in third place in their own divisions. The game will will be available to watch or stream on ESPN. Pitcher Adrian Sampson is set to open for Chicago, and Carlos Rodon will open the first pitch for the Giants.

The game is scheduled on Sept 11 at Wrigley Field, and the first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 p.m. CDT.

