Connections to the Kodai Senga seem to bode well for the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be big players in this offseason’s free-agent market. Kodai Senga, (or Koudai Senga, various sources seem to conflict on the spelling) is a RHP from Japan. His successful 11-season career in Japan has made him a highly sought-after free agent now that he’s decided to give MLB a shot.

Last offseason, outfielder Seiya Suzuki signed with the Cubs after playing nine seasons in Japan. Suzuki and Senga happen to share the same agent, Joel Wolfe. Wolfe said that Chicago Cubs have “been in contact.” Gordon Wittenmeyer with NBC Sports compiled some other interesting quotes from Wolfe. Wolfe said, “Seiya said very nice things about his experience in Chicago” and “He really loved his experience with the Cubs and living in Chicago.” It definitely seems like the Cubs should have a head start when it comes to convincing Kodai Senga to sign with them.

It should be noted that Wolfe also represents Yu Darvish. It has been made public that Darvish helped influence Seiya Suzuki’s decision to sign with the Cubs last offseason. These connections certainly bode well for the Cubs’ hopes of landing Senga.

Kodai Senga, 99mph Fastball and 84mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay. pic.twitter.com/nF60sUBvED — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 2, 2022

Kodai Senga has a career ERA of 2.42 and a win-loss record of 104-51. Much like Suzuki, many will be curious if his game will transfer over and be effective. Free agency opens on November 10th and the Chicago Cubs are expected to be active.

