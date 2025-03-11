The Chicago Cubs 31-man travel roster for Japan is set. Top prospect Matt Shaw, who still needs to be placed on the 40-man roster, is making the trip. On the flip side, their opponent, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are leaving one of their key free agent signings behind.

Who is on the Chicago Cubs 31-man travel roster to Japan?

While only 26 players can be active during the Cubs and Dodgers two games series, 31 are traveling overseas with the remaining five being taxi squad players. According to Maddie Lee, Chicago’s expected travel roster includes:

Pitchers: Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown, Colin Rea, Ryan Pressly, Porter Hodge, Ryan Brasier, Caleb Thielbar, Eli Morgan, Nate Pearson, Julian Merryweather, Tyson Miller, Daniel Palencia, and Brad Keller.

Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown, Colin Rea, Ryan Pressly, Porter Hodge, Ryan Brasier, Caleb Thielbar, Eli Morgan, Nate Pearson, Julian Merryweather, Tyson Miller, Daniel Palencia, and Brad Keller. Position players: Miguel Amaya Carson Kelly, Reese McGuire, Michael Busch, Jon Berti, Dansby Swanson, Matt Shaw, Justin Turner, Vidal Brujan, Gage Workman, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, and Seiya Suzuki.

One key Los Angeles Dodgers free agent signing was left off their travel roster

This off-season, the Dodgers turned heads by signing an incredible amount of free agents while also deferring a lot of money into the future. Key free agent signings include Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Teoscar Hernandez, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, and Hyesong Kim. Of this group, Korean standout infielder Kim signed for three years and $12.5 million, but is being left off the travel roster and is starting the regular season in the minor leagues.

While Kim will play a role on the Dodgers big league roster at some point, Tommy Edman is expected to start at second base while in Japan with Enrique Hernandez backing him up.

Due to the Cubs and Dodgers regular season schedule, which outside of March 18 and 19 consists of five games during the month of April, it’s possible that Chicago may not see Kim at all in 2025.

