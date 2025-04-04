The Chicago Cubs began domestic Opening Day with four players on their injured list. Those players are Javier Assad, Tyson Miller, Ryan Brasier, and Vidal Brujan.

Fast forward eight days later, and we get to the point where the Cubs are ready to play their Home Opener against the San Diego Padres. Before this crucial series began, in which both teams entered riding winning streaks, Cubs personnel provided updates on a pair of the above-mentioned injured players.

Chicago Cubs latest injury updates are encouraging for one player and concerning for another

On X, Maddie Lee relayed information as towards how Assad and Brujan are progressing in their rehab. For reference, Assad is making his way back from an oblique strain and Brujan an elbow sprain that was sustained towards the end of spring training after crashing into a wall.

Javier Assad is set to pitch two innings today in Arizona. Likely a couple outings there before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment.

Vidal Bruján has been stalled a bit with continued symptoms, especially throwing

When are these players expected to return?

The Cubs website has Assad projected to return in April/May. He is a starting pitcher, so if his two innings in Arizona go well he should continue to build up before heading out on a rehab assignment. Because he is aiming towards returning as a starter, a return in May is more realistic.

As for Brujan, it’s unclear when he may be ready to return. His greatest value to the team is defensive versatility, which includes filling in at third base. Chicago will want to make sure his elbow is capable of making every throw before returning him. It’s possible that this may take some time and may require a minor-league rehab assignment as well given the time lapsed in between live games.

