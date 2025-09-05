Cubs’ manager all but signals lower leg injury will place Kyle Tucker on the IL

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker has been battling through injury this year. He was diagnosed with a hand fracture in June, but continued to play. However, calf tightness took him out of September 2nds contest early and he has not played since.

What was initially thought of just needing a few days rest has suddenly turned into a possibly turning into a trip to the injured list. Manager Craig Counsell all but confirmed this during a recent post game interview.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell all but signals that Kyle Tucker will be placed on the IL

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Kyle Tucker’s calf was “no better” as of Friday, September 5. Counsell called Saturday a pivotal day, implying that if there’s again no improvement, Tucker is likely headed to the injured list, retroactive to an earlier date.

Update from Craig Counsell after the Cubs win today: Tucker’s calf is no better. Tomorrow is a “big day” re his progress. Can probably read that as an IL stint if he’s not improving. https://t.co/wvS9ZeHAqK — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 5, 2025

Given that Tucker’s calf showed no improvement after two full days of rest, the chances of a quick turnaround seem slim. With no progress and the playoffs looming in the not too distant future, a stint on the injured list is looking increasingly likely in order to get him fully healthy for October.

At this point in the season, the Cubs have to think long-term, and having a fully healthy Tucker a month from now matters far more than rushing him back for a few games in early September. If a brief IL stint ensures he’s ready for the final push and potential postseason play, it’s a move worth making.

Who has been starting in place of Kyle Tucker?

With Tucker sidelined, trade deadline addition Willi Castro has started a game in right field and Seiya Suzuki another. Castro has just a .167/.203/.258 slash line since being acquired. Suzuki has been slumping since the All-Star break, and has been primarily a designated hitter this year, but can play the field when needed.

The team also has Kevin Alcantara to choose from, who has drawn one start since being promoted in favor of Owen Caissie. However, getting Tucker healthy for October is the clear priority. Navigating his absence now could be the difference between simply reaching the postseason and making a real run once they’re there.

Seiya Suzuki’s second half fade unpacked by MLB Writer Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE