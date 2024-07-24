Cubs loose to Brewers 1-0 despite Jameson Taillon’s strong start

A solid start by Jameson Taillon didn’t stop the Milwaukee Brewers from beating the Chicago Cubs by the slimmest of margins, 1-0, on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field. It just cooled the Cubs’ bats in a game that started 90 minutes late due to rain.

Jameson Taillon (7-5) worked the first seven and one-third innings for Chicago, but left after giving up two singles. Julian Merryweather, coming off the disabled list, allowed Turang’s two-out grounder that gave Milwaukee the definitive lead.

Since returning to the Cubs’ rotation in mid-April after a back injury kept him out of spring training, he has become a consistent mainstay for the team.

This is the type of pitcher he, as well as the Cubs, expected when he signed as a free agent a year and a half ago. However, his first year on the North Side did not go according to plan. In his first 14 starts of the 2023 season, he posted a 6.93 ERA, although he did manage to close out the year with a remarkable performance.

After being removed with one out in the eighth inning against the Brewers, he received a warm ovation from the 37,651 fans in attendance at Wrigley Field, a moment that represented a perfect ending for Taillon.

“Yeah, those moments are unbelievable,” he said. “They’re memories you’ll never forget. Someday I’ll have the opportunity to tell my kids about it. All the effort…it’s rewarding to make people happy and be recognized for it.” “On the other hand, even during the difficult times last year, what I think is more important than any ovation is that I never heard anyone on the street criticize me or feel like I was being booed. Things didn’t get out of hand in that sense. So I have a lot of respect for the fans and what they represent,” Taillon explained. “Because if you show up day in and day out, and you’re getting booed, and you’re dealing with your own issues, it could get even more complicated. But just having their support has helped me move forward and get to where I am,” the pitcher said.

Jameson Taillon clears doubts about his future with the Cubs

After this decisive game against the Brewers, Jameson Taillon , was candid in commenting on the team’s current situation and shared his perspective for the upcoming week.

“I’m having a great time here,” Taillon said. “Every day it’s a pleasure to come. There’s a great group of guys. As we’ve mentioned several times, I think we should be in a better position than we are. However, so far we haven’t gotten the results we want, and those results speak louder than anything we can say.” “I would love to continue here. I chose to come to Chicago and be a Cub. So this is where I want to be.”

The MLB trade window closes at the end of July. The Cubs are expected to make several roster moves.

Considering Tuesday’s start, Jameson Taillon has a 2.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 100.1 innings and 17 starts this season.

The Chicago Cubs have won 49 games and lost 54 games in the current season. They are 27-24 at home and 22-30 on the road. Their record puts them in fourth place in the NL Central Division, 10 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

