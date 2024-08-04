Cubs lose to Cardinals 5-4 after a crucial error by Pete Crow-Armstrong

In a pivotal matchup for postseason aspirations, the Chicago Cubs experienced a disappointing setback against the St. Louis Cardinals, with a final score of 5-4. An unfortunate misstep by rookie center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the eighth inning proved pivotal in the outcome of the game, allowing the Cardinals to rally and secure the victory.

The game-changing moment came in the eighth inning. With the score 4-2 in favor of the Cubs, Porter Hodge was in a tough spot with two outs and two runners on base. Pete Crow-Armstrong, known for his stellar defensive play, made a crucial error trying to field a fly ball hit by Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado.

Instead of allowing Gold Glove-winning second baseman Nico Hoerner to complete the play, Crow-Armstrong called out his teammate and attempted a risky sliding catch. The ball went under his glove, resulting in two runs being scored and the Cardinals tying the game at the time.

Tommy Pham extended the Cardinals’ comeback with a triple in the ninth inning, later scoring on a flyout by Lars Nootbaar. Pham, who has been performing exceptionally well since rejoining the Cardinals, also achieved a double and has a .471 batting average in his recent performances.

JoJo Romero and Ryan Helsley collaborated to pitch the final two innings without allowing a hit, thereby securing the victory. Cubs starter Jameson Taillon pitched six solid innings, allowing one run and six hits, while his counterpart, Kyle Gibson, allowed four runs in seven innings. The Cardinals prevented the Cubs from extending their winning streak to four games with this hard-fought victory.

Pete Crow-Armstrong aknowledged full responsibility in the error that marked the destiny of the game:

“I called it when I shouldn’t have. Simple as that. I know better. I just did a poor job checking. I made an incorrect decision at the wrong time,” he said after the game.

This was an unusual error for Cubs’ Crow-Armstrong, who has consistently demonstrated reliability as a defender throughout the season. According to Statcast, Hoerner had to travel 61 feet to catch the ball, while Crow-Armstrong was 108 feet away. The young outfielder’s decision to attempt the sliding catch, rather than allow Hoerner, who had superior positioning, to make the play, proved to be a misstep.

Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong: A Brief Review

Pete Crow-Armstrong, 22, has been a rising star for the Cubs. Selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, Crow-Armstrong rapidly established himself as a notable talent in the minor leagues, showcasing exceptional defensive abilities and speed on the bases. In his inaugural major league season, he has demonstrated glimpses of his potential in both the outfield and at the plate, though he is still developing.

The loss to the Cardinals has significant implications for the Cubs in their quest to secure a playoff spot. As a result of this loss, the Cubs have fallen one game behind in the wild card race, which will undoubtedly intensify the pressure in the upcoming games. The defense, which had been a key strength for the team throughout the season, demonstrated some weaknesses at a crucial juncture.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell commented on Crow-Armstrong’s error, noting that, while it was a costly mistake, it is part of the learning process for a young player.

“Pete simply became overly aggressive,” Counsell stated. “It’s appropriate to call it, but not if we’re making a sliding play. It’s a learning experience for Pete, but unfortunately, it contributed to a significant play in the game that cost us two runs.”

The Cubs must recover quickly from this loss and focus on the crucial upcoming games to maintain their postseason aspirations. The team has a young and talented core, and while mistakes like Crow-Armstrong’s are unfortunate, they are also opportunities to grow and improve.

