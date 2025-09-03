Cubs’ Michael Soroka seeing improvement in 1 key area during throwing session

Chicago Cubs trade deadline addition Michael Soroka is on the mend from a shoulder strain sustained during his first outing with the club. He is expected to return to the Cubs this month and play a role on the team. Recently, he faced live hitters for the first time and saw improvement in one key area.

Michael Soroka saw an increase in his velocity while facing live hitters

As reported by Taylor McGregor, Cubs sideline reporter, Soroka faced live hitters on Tuesday, September 2 for the first time during the rehab process. He threw 34 pitches in total and saw and increase in his velocity to the mid 90s. McGregor also reported that his velocity had dipped in the weeks prior to sustaining the shoulder injury.

#Cubs Michael Soroka threw a 34 pitch live BP today. He checked out healthy and his velocity was back up into the mid-90s. It had dipped in the weeks leading up to the injury. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) September 2, 2025

Reviewing McGregor’s report on the velocity decrease, during Soroka’s last outing as a National, on July 29, his fastball averaged 91.1 MPH and maxed out at 92.8. His season average this year is 93.5 MPH. This further supports the claim that his velocity was decreasing leading up to the injury.

The Chicago Cubs should start Michael Soroka on a rehab assignment next

Previously, the Cubs had announced that the plan for Soroka was to throw the bullpen on September 2 and then begin a minor league rehab assignment. No official announcement has been made yet, but if this is still the case he would likely make an appearance over the weekend.

It’s unclear at this time how many outings in the minor leagues Soroka would need before being ready to return to the Cubs. It’s clear that Chicago wants him to come back with the ability to throw multiple innings, but with weeks left in the regular season he may not be fully built back up before returning.

