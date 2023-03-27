Cubs’ Opening Day roster taking shape, Christopher Morel likely to start season in Iowa

Opening Day is finally right around the corner. The Chicago Cubs open up their season at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. Some may be surprised to see that fan-favorite, Christopher Morel, is expected to start the season in Triple-A Iowa.

Jed Hoyer addressed the media today in Arizona to provide an update on the team’s roster.

The #Cubs are planning to carry catcher Luis Torrens, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni and pitcher Michael Rucker on their Opening Day roster. Christopher Morel expected to start the season at Triple-A Iowa. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 27, 2023

Morel is likely starting the season in Iowa so he can get consistent at-bats. Perhaps this shouldn’t be viewed as a prototypical demotion. After all, Morel was promoted from Double-A Tennessee straight to the big leagues last season where he appeared in 113 games. Morel has had a rather solid spring training as well. He’s hit .269 with 4 HRs to go with 8 RBIs. His super utility background is certainly a valuable trait, but this is a great opportunity for him to continue polishing his game.

The Cubs were going to have some tough decisions to make when it came to their bench infielders. Between Miles Mastrobouni, Zack McKinstry, David Bote, and Christopher Morel, it seems as though only Mastrobouni will make the big league team for now. Zack McKinstry was traded to the Tigers today for RHP Carlos Guzman. David Bote was recently assigned to minor league camp.

The 23-year-old utility player is still likely to have an important role with the team this season. The opportunity to polish his game further may prove to be incredibly beneficial for his career. One thing is for sure, the Cubs will have plenty of depth all-around this season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE