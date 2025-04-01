Former Cubs outfielder lands with third team of 2025

The Chicago Cubs had to make some tough roster decisions this off-season, as they brought in a lot of talent. One established veteran who joined the team was Justin Turner. As a result of that signing, outfielder Alexander Canario was designated for assignment (DFA’d) in order to make room on the 40-man roster.

Canario, who slugged 37 home runs in 2022, has massive power potential, but has struggled to stay healthy. Regardless, the Mets initially swooped in and acquired him via trade. He stuck on their 40-man roster up until Opening Day, when he was DFA’d for a second time this spring. Since that transaction, Canario has been traded to a third team.

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario has landed with another new team

Similar to when the Cubs DFA’d Canario, a team came calling looking to acquire him via trade. For the Mets, it was the Pittsburgh Pirates who wanted him. New York will get cash considerations for Canario.

Will the third time be the charm for Canario?

Canario, who keeps getting DFA’d due to being out of minor league options, may benefit the most from finally landing with the Pirates. He had no clear path to big league playing time with the Cubs and Mets, but with Pittsburgh it’s possible that he could take some at-bats away from Tommy Pham in left field.

The Pirates other outfield options are Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds. Andrew McCutchen is locked in to see the bulk of the action at designated hitter.

It will be interesting to see if Canario can carve out a role with the Pirates. If he can’t, another DFA could be on the way, in which then it would not be surprising to see him traded for a fourth time this year.

