Cubs’ PCA’s spectacular showing against Brewers draws MVP shoutout

Chicago Cubs centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (PCA) is becoming a well known name across the league this year as during his breakout campaign he has shown the ability to be a five-tool player who impacts games daily.

The 23-year-old is performing so well that MVP discussions started a while back. Recently, his performance against the Brewers helped further solidify that as he drew an MVP shoutout from one of his teammates following a dominating performance where his plays on offense and defense drastically changed the momentum and outcome of the game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong had a spectacular showing

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago CubsOn Tuesday, June 17, Crow-Armstrong came to life in the eighth inning of a close game against the Brewers. With one out in the inning, Brice Turang hit a line drive to left-centerfield that looked like a for sure extra base hit. Crow-Armstrong had other plans as he displayed his range and speed to make a spectacular diving catch that had less than a five percent catch probability.

Less than four minutes later, Crow-Armstrong came up to bat and launched a 452-foot home run. This solo blast extended the Cubs’ lead to 5-3, in which Chicago ended up holding on for the win.

Justin Steele gave an MVP shoutout after the win over the Brewers

Following Crow-Armstrong’s dazzling display of defense and offense, Major League Baseball’s social media account put out a video of his home run with the caption “Pete Crow-Armstrong continues his breakout campaign.”

Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele then commented back, “You misspelt MVP Campaign.”

MVP numbers

Entering play on June 18, here is where Crow-Armstrong ranks in several statistical categories, which shows he belongs in the MVP discussions:

3.9 fWAR – 3rd

19 home runs – 7th

58 runs batted in -6th

23 stolen bases -3rd

.857 OPS – 18th

11 defensive runs saved – 3rd (tie)

12 outs above average – 2nd

Crow-Armstrong’s MVP campaign is real, and he is trying to become the first Cubs player to win the award since 2016, when Kris Bryant led Chicago to the World Series.

