Cubs PCA 4th fastest to ever reach this milestone

Chicago Cubs rising star Pete Crow Armstrong seemingly does something eye popping every night. The young center fielder is an incredible five-tool player, who finds ways to impact ball games.

Two areas that he has made a huge impact in this year are home runs and stolen bases. He’s been so good at each of these that he recently became the fourth fastest player ever to reach a specific home run and stolen base milestone.

Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong is the fourth fastest player ever to reach 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases

Through 60 games this season, Crow-Armstrong has accumulated 15 long balls and 21 stolen bases. This makes him the fourth fastest to reach the 15/20 threshold, with only Barry Bonds, Ken Williams, and Eric Davis ahead of him. Bonds accomplished this feat in 59 games, Williams 54, and Davis 40.

Where does Pete Crow-Armstrong rank across the league in home runs and stolen bases?

Heading into June 4, Crow-Armstrong is currently tied with Luis Roberts for the league lead in stolen bases. Oneil Cruz and Bobby Witt are the only other players to reach 20 stolen bases this season.

Home run wise, Crow-Armstrong ranks ninth overall. Shohei Ohtani and Cal Raleigh are the current leaders with 23. Aaron Judge is the only other slugger with at least 20 long balls this season.

Per Fangraphs, Crow-Armstrong’s 162 pace in these categories is 41 home runs and 57 stolen bases.

Crow-Armstrong’s rare blend of power and speed continues to set him apart, not just within the Cubs organization but across all of baseball. Reaching a historic home run and stolen base milestone faster than nearly anyone before him only reinforces what we have already seen, PCA is a true game-changer. If he keeps this pace, his name won’t just be in milestone conversations, it’ll be in MVP ones too.

Chicago Cubs SP Justin Steele asks question about base running, names teammate MVP Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE