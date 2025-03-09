22 year old Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is the second youngest player on the 40-man roster, being just four months older than the youngest Kevin Alcantara. While Crow-Armstrong’s youthfulness shows up on the field in his athletic ability, it also is on display in the form of bleach blond hair with cubbie blue stars, and when he elected to change his jersey number over a lost basketball bet.

However, when it comes to understanding his role on the team and putting in the work required to be a well rounded player, Crow-Armstrong has shown advanced maturity. Recently his comments following a two home run and five runs batted in game were evidence of this.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had a 2 home run, 5 RBI game

On Saturday, Crow-Armstrong had an excellent day at the plate as he finished 2-3 with two home runs. Of his five RBI’s, he collected four on a grand slam and the other on a solo home run.

This spring, he has been on a tear hitting for an absurd .522 batting average and 1.587 OPS over 24 plate appearances. He currently leads the Cubs in hits with 12, runs with eight, and is tied with Gage Workman in home runs with three.

A mature response after the game

Following this performance, Crow-Armstrong told the Chicago Tribune that “The goal is doubles, I want to put the ball in the gap and I want to run. I’d just like to see myself on base, I think that’s where I can create a lot and putting the ball out of the park is the bonus for me, specifically.”

He also went on to say, “I will never be the guy that hits 40 (home runs) so I think making the most of whatever I do in terms of putting the ball in play is really the way to think about it for myself. I definitely want to take pride in eventually becoming that well-rounded player, and I think that I’m setting myself up well to do that…at the end of the day is to go play Gold Glove defense, first and foremost, and then be able to produce wherever I’m at in the lineup.”

Where will Pete Crow-Armstrong hit in the lineup?

In a recent Opening Day lineup projection from The Athletic, Crow-Armstrong was placed seventh in the batting order. He was projected to hit ahead of Miguel Amaya and Jon Berti, but behind rookie Matt Shaw and veteran Dansby Swanson.

Placing him towards the bottom part of the order could be beneficial as he has a knack for creating chaos on the bases, can easily get himself into scoring position, and ultimately could be a catalyst for that half of the lineup. When Nico Hoerner returns, it’s also possible that Crow-Armstrong could make some sense as the teams “second leadoff hitter”, which would be ninth in the lineup.

Wherever Crow-Armstrong hits, he is expected to be a big piece for the Cubs in 2025. He is off to an amazing start this spring, and hopefully he carries that momentum into the regular season as he begins his sophomore campaign.

