Is the price too high for the New York Mets on Willson Contreras? One analyst believes so

With the trade deadline coming closer every second, more and more news comes out about trade rumors and acquisitions. Catcher Willson Contreras has been at the end of multiple trade rumors, he has been linked to teams like the Padres, Giants, and Rays.

However, in a report by Jon Heyman on Twitter the asking price for Contreras may be too high for the Mets. With a team like the New York Mets, they are ready to go for a championship run here in 2022 as they have the second-best record in the National league.

Mets have been on Willson Contreras but price still higher than they’d like. Padres, Astros, Rays among others that would fit for Contreras. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2022

This could mean the team in Queens, New York may be out on the Contreras sweepstakes that have kept the entire Chicago sports community at a halt until they hear news about if Contreras is still a Cub or not.

According to Bleacher Report teams that are still interested are the San Fransico Giants, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, and Cleveland Guardians. A prime destination for Contreras is the Houston Astros due to their lack of behind-the-plate presence being the worst in the MLB.

