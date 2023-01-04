The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer.

The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.

One could argue that Hosmer’s production has teetered a bit in recent years. Thankfully, Hosmer has an impressive track record and will bring a veteran presence to the table. This signing will also give first base prospect Matt Mervis time to mature into a big leaguer. Hosmer will help the Cubs bridge the gap between now and a highly anticipated prospect. In this sense, the Cubs worked out a similar deal with Cody Bellinger earlier this offseason.

Eric Hosmer is in agreement with the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. @JonHeyman mentioned they were close yesterday. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 4, 2023

The details of the contract have yet to be announced, but it is sure to be economically friendly for the Cubs. The 33-year-old also brings a much-needed left-handed bat to this Cubs’ lineup. Other impressive components of Hosmer’s resume include 4 Gold Gloves, 1 All-Star Appearance, All-Star Game MVP, the 2015 World Series Championship, and the 2017 Silver Slugger award.

Hopefully, Hosmer will be able to find success in his new role with the Cubs. With many top free agents off the board, it’s unclear where the Cubs will now turn their focus.

