Cubs rival pitcher’s trade request could shake up NL Central

The Chicago Cubs have been in control of the National League Central this year, spending the last 70 days in first place. Entering play on June 13, their 42-27 record has provided them with a 5.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. However, the second place Brewers have a pitcher requesting a trade, which could shake up the division.

Cubs rivals starting pitcher requests trade

90 minutes up the interstate from Chicago, the Brewers pitcher Aaron Civale has requested a trade. The seven year MLB veteran has been a starter his entire career, but shortly after the team announced they were moving him to the bullpen he demanded to be traded.

Civale has a 4.91 ERA this year through five starts as a hamstring injury sidelined him early on this year. He is making $8.0 million in 2025 and will be a free agent at seasons end. A move to being a relief pitcher is not in his best financial interest as he prepares to hit the open market this winter.

How this trade request could shake up the NL Central

For the Brewers, trading Civale could be a great opportunity for them. Milwaukee has received minimal production offensively this year from shortstop and third base, meaning they actually could stand to improve their roster while dealing from a position of strength.

The Brewers pitching staff has recently gotten healthy, with guys like DL Hall, Aaron Ashby, and Jose Quintana recently returning from injury. If Milwaukee wants to catch Chicago in the standing this year, improving their offense will be one area of focus, and trading Civale could accomplish that goal.

Aaron Civale will be traded to a contender, but not the Chicago Cubs

Playoff contending teams are always in the trade market for starting pitchers, and for the Cubs this should be their primary area of focus. However, a deal between Milwaukee and Chicago is highly unlikely to happen. The Brewers aren’t about to strengthen a division rival in the middle of a division race, so fans shouldn’t hold their breath as Civale is one arm that won’t be heading to Wrigley.

With Civale being a starting pitcher unavailable for Chicago to acquire, they will have to focus their attention on other trade targets. Staying aggressive and making a deal may be necessary for the Cubs to maintain their lead in the division and enter the second half of the season with a deep enough rotation to propel them into the playoffs.

Chicago Cubs get bad news regarding long-rumored trade target, per insider Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE