Cubs Rumors: Time is running short for 1 bullpen arm

Chicago Cubs executive Jed Hoyer has made a lot of correct calls so far when it has come to building the 2025 roster. Big additions such as Kyle Tucker and Matthew Boyd have performed well, but also under the radar moves such as acquiring Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz, and Carson Kelly have paid off tremendously.

Similarly, manager Craig Counsell has done a wonderful job of putting all the pieces together. This has especially been true in the bullpen, where it seems like most pitchers are doing a good job at getting outs. One player who is struggling is southpaw Genesis Cabrera, and his time with the ball club may be running short.

Cubs Rumors: Is time running short for Genesis Cabrera?

Cabrera, age 28, was a Cubs MLB signing that occurred on May 29. Before that, he appeared in six games with the New York Mets where he allowed three earned runs over 7.2 innings pitched. With Chicago, he has struggled to the tune of allowing nine earned runs over 9.1 innings pitched, with seven of those earned runs coming in his last three appearances.

Right now, Cabrera is a glaring dark spot in an otherwise exceptional group of relievers. Even with electric 95-96 MPH heat, something that other lefty arms Caleb Thielbar and Drew Pomeranz don’t possess, it would be surprising to see the Cubs hold onto this struggling pitcher much longer and he may be soon looking for this third organization of the season.

A left-handed reliever looks ready for a MLB call up

If the Cubs move on from Cabrera and want to keep another southpaw in their bullpen, they have a great internal option to choose from in Luke Little. The 24 year old made one MLB appearance earlier this year, but in the minor leagues so far he has pitched to a 1.37 ERA over 18 games and 26.1 innings pitched.

Little appears to be doing everything he can to earn another big league promotion, and the unfortunate performances from Cabrera may ultimately lead to that chance.

