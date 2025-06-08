Cubs home run competition heating up between 1 veteran and 1 rising slugger

As a team, the Chicago Cubs have slugged the fifth most home runs throughout the 2025 season, with 88 being their total entering play on June 8. They reached this total by having their second five home run day on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.

After the contest, Cubs veteran Seiya Suzuki and rising slugger Pete Crow-Armstrong, both of whom went deep against the Tigers, spoke out about their individual power surges this season and described a friendly competition going on between the two.

Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong both hit home runs against the Detroit Tigers

Against the Tigers on Saturday, all six of the Cubs runs came off of the home run ball. Seiya Suzuki had a multi-home run game, with a pair of solo shots in the first and eighth innings. Michael Busch had a two run home run in the fifth inning and Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Shaw each hit solo homers in the seventh inning.

Who will lead the Chicago Cubs in home runs this year? A friendly competition is heating up

Currently pacing the Cubs in home runs with 17 is young slugger Pete Crow-Armstrong. Trailing right behind him is Seiya Suzuki with 16. Following the Tigers contest, where both went deep, Crow-Armstrong said “Any day that he (Suzuki) hits a homer, I’m gonna have to do it as well.”

When asked about the friendly home run competition, Suzuki said, “Pete was saying that he’s the power leader of the team.” But when pressed on who he thinks will finish the season on top, Suzuki didn’t hesitate to think it would be him: “If you look at my body, yes,” he said confidently. The Cubs’ offensive firepower has been a major storyline this season, and the playful rivalry between Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong only adds to the fun. Both players are fueling Chicago’s surge up the home run leaderboard, helping the team establish itself as one of the National League’s most dangerous lineups in the process.

