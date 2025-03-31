The Chicago Cubs, and 28 other teams, should all be mass-ordering torpedo bats for their players to utilize. These custom made bats, which are designed to increase the number of barrels and decrease misses, are the talk of baseball after the New York Yankees slugged 15 home runs in three games against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Until recently, these weapons were thought to be new to the 2025 season. However, developer Aaron Leanhardt has revealed that this has been in the works for two years. The bats made it to the big leagues last year, in which Cody Bellinger, who was with the Cubs at that time, owned one.

Former Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger had a torpedo bat in 2024

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Bellinger had a torpedo bat in 2024, but only used it during batting practice. During the off-season, he then switched to the Louisville Slugger “Torpedo” model. Bellinger said he likes the weight distribution of the bat and that it feels lighter.

“The benefit for me is, I like the weight distribution. Personally, the weight is closer to my hands, so I feel as if it’s lighter in a way. For me, that was the biggest benefit. Obviously, the bigger the sweet spot, the bigger the margin for error.” Cody Bellinger on the torpedo bats

Two Chicago Cubs players are currently using torpedo bats

During the off-season Bellinger was traded by the Cubs to the New York Yankees. However, the impression of the torpedo bats stuck with Dansby Swasnon and Nico Hoerner as they are both currently using a version of them. Bellinger also said that advancements have been made with the bat since last year.

“(Last year) We were all kind of looking at this bat, and we were like, ‘Hmm, what is this thing? It’s so unique. I think there has been some more success with it and maybe some more advancements [since last year].” Cody Bellinger

Now that the word is out on the torpedo bats, it will be interesting to see how the players using them perform. So far, they have been a big hit.

