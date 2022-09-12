Some news regarding Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and his recent MRI

Last week, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras underwent an MRI scan for an ankle injury. The Cubs have provided an updated, and announced that the MRI results revealed “no surprises”, and that the results were consistent with his diagnosis of a sprained left ankle.

The MRI result is encouraging news, as it reveals the extent of the injury is less than previously thought. He initially hurt his ankle in the Field of Dreams game last month, but continued to stay in the game and run bases. Over the last few weeks, his ankle injury continued nagging him, and the Cubs eventually placed him on the 10-day injured list last Tuesday. Contreras will continue to rest the ankle and receive treatment, but is expected to recover fully and return to the field soon. A 2022 return is not off of the table yet.

“All good news,” Cubs manager David Ross said during an interview, “He was excited. We were excited. Making sure he’s healthy and just getting all the way back where the ankle feels strong enough that he can go out and compete without thinking about it.”

Contreras, 30, will be a free agent after this season and may not return to the Cubs for the 2023 season.He is earning his third career All-Star starting nod this season, and has had 21 homers and 54 RBIs over 107 games.

