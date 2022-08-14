Chicago Bulls 1st-round pick Dalen Terry just dropped 56 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists in Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am league.

This offseason the Chicago Bulls drafted Dalen Terry from the University of Arizona. The 6’7″ guard made some noise in the NBA Summer League, but not like what he did yesterday in the Crawover Pro-Am.

Former Bull, Jamal Crawford, runs his renowned Pro-Am league out of his hometown of Seattle. NBA players are known to stop by and put on a show. Dalen Terry did exactly that in his Crawsover appearance. He put up 56 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Bulls first round pick Dalen Terry just dropped 56 PTS at the Crawsover 🔥 @DalenTerry @thecrawsover pic.twitter.com/0GRrHuqJ0I — Overtime (@overtime) August 14, 2022

The Chicago Bulls have an exciting offseason for Bulls fans. From Terry’s impressive outings, the team’s LA workouts, Goran Dragic’s impressive international play, Ayo Dosumnu’s monster offseason, and more. The Bulls are now weeks away from the start of training camp. Hopefully, this productive offseason can be a springboard for many players.

Dalen Terry was also recently spotted working out with teammate Patrick Williams and 7x All-Star Paul George. Earlier in the summer, Terry and Williams were reportedly jawing with each other throughout one scrimmage. This type of competitiveness and passion from the Bulls’ young guys should be exciting for fans.

You love to see Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry out there working with PG13 🔥 (📸 belikemike on IG) pic.twitter.com/VczvZThqki — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) August 11, 2022

The Chicago Bulls begin the preseason on October 4th with the regular season following soon after. Stay tuned for more updates leading up to the Bulls’ 2022-23 campaign.

