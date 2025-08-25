Chicago Bears have rare opportunity to snag Ben Johnson a familiar face

The Chicago Bears have an opponent to boost their trenches at offensive tackle by bringing in a player head coach Ben Johnson has familiarity with after the Detroit Lions made a roster cut on Monday.

The Bears have had glaring issues at offensive tackle all during training camp, and the team hasn’t named a starting left tackle before their regular season opens against the Minnesota Vikings in two weeks (though the consensus seems to be that Braxton Jones will win the job).

Per Justin Rodgers of the Detroit Football Network, the Lions released veteran offensive tackle Dan Skipper.

Lions have informed Dan Skipper he's been released. — Justin Rogers | Detroit Football Network (@Justin_Rogers) August 25, 2025

Dan Skipper is familiar with Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson

Skipper, 30, came into the league as an undrafted free agent initially signed by the Dallas Cowboys. He’s had three stints with the Lions, including spending the last two seasons under Johnson, Detroit’s offensive coordinator.

Skipper famously caught a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills last season.

Skipper has played in 57 games and started 11. He appeared in 17 games in 2024 and started five. He has guard experience as well, though he’s most at home playing on the exterior part of the offensive line.

Skipper is a potential solution for the swing tackle position if the Bears aren’t comfortable with second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, as the rookie has had issues with footwork on the left side of the line.

The Bears would likely part ways with Theo Benedet or Kiran Amegadjie if they wanted to bring in Skipper.

While Skipper would be a short-term fix for the Bears offensive line, Johnson needs to think about keeping and developing young talent on the offensive line.

