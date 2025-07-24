D’Andre Swift drops blunt take on brutal Chicago Bears debut

D’Andre Swift earned a career-high 253 carries in his first season with the Chicago Bears. However, his performance had everyone thinking the Bears would add a high-impact running back during the offseason.

Swift did gain 959 yards and six touchdowns, but averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. New head coach Ben Johnson is looking to unleash a dangerous run game in the Windy City. But that cannot happen if Swift is not more efficient with his touches in 2025.

To his credit, the running back isn’t making any excuses for his debut performance. Now under Johnson, Swift is planning to undergo a breakout season, via the Chicago Sports Network.

“We didn’t win that many games last year. I don’t think I produced enough to contribute to more wins, obviously,” Swift said. “Lot of stuff, I feel like I got better at. I’m just looking to overall improve and I’m excited for this opportunity this year.”

“We won four, five games, so it’s like, can’t sit up here and talk about anything positive,” he continued. “Always got something to work on, always got something to get better at. Team success is at a premium, everything else is going to fall in line.”

Reasons for D’Andre Swift optimism

Any running back in Chicago will get an extra boost due to the team’s new-look offensive line. Adding guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, alongside Jonah Jackson, should open up more holes to run through.

Swift has proven he can handle a heavy workload, earning his lone Pro Bowl nomination in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles. That season, the running back turned 229 carries into 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. Averaging 4.6 yards per carry, perhaps Swift will revitalize himself in a new scheme.

Johnson has seen firsthand the type of running back that Swift can be. In 2022, Johnson’s first year as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Swift ran for 542 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 48 receptions for 389 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Johnson at least has a strong understanding of how to best use Swift.

Perhaps the most glaring piece of evidence towards Swift earning a large opportunity is Chicago’s offseason moves. The only significant addition the Bears have made at running back is seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai. At least to start his tenure with the team, Johnson wants to see what Swift brings to the table now in Chicago. In turn, the running back is ready to prove his head coach’s confidence correct.

Chicago Bears’ newest addition

While Monangai may be a seventh-rounder, he has drawn plenty of hype throughout the offseason. Now, his own teammate in Swift has come to sing his graces, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“Great addition. He don’t really lack anything from what I’m seeing,” Swift said. “Confident in his style of play, real low to the ground, great catching the ball out of the backfield. Solid, real solid.”

Monangai spent five years at Rutgers, rushing for 3,222 yards and 27 touchdowns. He led the Big Ten with 1,262 rushing yards in in 2023, before setting new career-highs in rushing yardage (1,279) and touchdowns (13) in 2024. Monangai was named First-team All-Big Ten for his efforts.

There’s numerous reasons the running back went in the seventh-round. He’s undersized at 5-foot-9 and ran just a 4.60 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. However, if he continues to make plays throughout training camp, there is a pathway to snaps as a rookie.

