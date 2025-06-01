Daniel Palencia credits 2023 Cubs saves leader for breakout

Daniel Palencia joined the Chicago Cubs in 2021 as a part of the Andrew Chafin deal with the Athletics. He debuted in the big leagues in 2023 and has seen the organization roll out numerous different closers over this short period of time. Due to a breakout season, Palencia is now the team’s top ninth inning option and he credited the Cubs 2023 saves leader as a big reason why.

The Chicago Cubs’ ninth inning duties currently belong to Daniel Palencia

On Saturday against the Reds, flamethrowing right-hander Daniel Palencia converted his fifth save of the season. After blowing his first save opportunity on May 19, he’s been perfect in the ninth inning from May 21 through the present. His season ERA currently sits at 1.74, WHIP 0.77, and opposing batters are hitting for just a .127 average against him.

After posting an ERA of 6.14 in 2024 and 4.47 in 2023, no one could have predicted at the start of the year that Palencia would overtake players like Ryan Pressly and Porter Hodge for the ninth inning duties. However, here we are in June and Palencia is the guy, which begs the question, ‘what changed?’

Daniel Palencia credits 2023 Cubs saves leader Adbert Alzolay for giving him confidence

For Palencia, his stuff on the mound has always been exceptional. His fastball has averaged 98-99 MPH since making his MLB debut and he adds in a slider to keep hitters off balance. One thing that has changed in 2025 is his confidence on the mound, in which he credits Adbert Alzolay for his mental improvements.

Palencia told the Daily Herald “I think the biggest change for me is the mentality. Just going in with confidence and be aggressive all the time.” Specifically mentioned for this gained confidence was Adbert Alzolay, who led the Cubs in saves in 2023 with 22.

“Alzolay is like my big brother,” Palencia said. “He always texts me, like, ‘Hey, you’re doing this’ or ‘You’re not doing this’ and stuff like that. I think the biggest change was my mentality, just trusting myself and going in with confidence.”

Palencia’s newfound confidence has certainly elevated his game in 2025 and he has ridden that to a closer role. Whether he remains the ninth inning guy the remainder of the season or not, he’s certainly proved capable of handling high leverage situations and should be a key piece of the Cubs bullpen.

