Chicago Cubs manager has 3-word response for Dansby Swanson’s heroics in 4-3 win over Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs had to sweat out a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in front of 36,407 fans at Chase Field. The Cubs entered the bottom of the ninth inning holding a 4-1 lead.

However, a two-run home run by Eugenio Suarez off right-handed closer Ryan Pressly made it a 4-3 contest with zero outs. Four batters later, the Diamondbacks had two men on base and two outs.

Dansby Swanson made a huge play

Fortunately for the Cubs, pinch runner Garrett Hampson made a critical error on an infield single by Corbin Carroll that was fielded by shortstop Dansby Swanson. Hampson turned for home plate after reaching third.

With third baseman Matt Shaw (who earned his first career home run on Saturday night) not near third base, Swanson made a heads-up play to sprint over to third base while Hampson figured out he screwed up and turned around trying to make it back to third.

Swanson was able to complete the tag and give the Cubs their second win of the regular season.

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell on Swanson’s heroics

Following the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that Swanson’s play matched three words.

“The three words that I’ve used like experienced, instinctual, athletic, I think that was the definition of those three things,” Counsell said via video from Marquee Sports Network. “It was just a brilliant play, and it’s a play that in real time, you just think about it, like he’s thinking about that play before he catches the ball, like in that time, from when it’s hit and to when he catches it, which is what, a second, that’s what’s running through his mind.

“And that’s just great instincts, man. That’s incredible. And then, you know, he took a good angle on him (Hampson) and got a really athletic guy and made a great tag.”

“It was just a brilliant play … he’s thinking about that play before he catches the ball." Craig Counsell loved Dansby Swanson’s play on the final out 👏 pic.twitter.com/qWqYMDW4z2 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 30, 2025

The Cubs are 2-1 against the Diamondbacks in this series. They will complete their series against Arizona on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. CST.

