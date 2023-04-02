The Dansby Swanson Era has begun in Chicago.

Dansby Swanson has a promising start with the Cubs after signing a seven-year, $177 million deal in the offseason, going 6-for-8 in his first two games. Although his spring training was a little slow, he appears to be sealed in to start the regular season and should once again be a valuable fantasy asset.

According to Marquee’s broadcast “Swanson has six hits in his first two games with his new team, the most by a newcomer shortstop in his first two games with a new club since 1920”.

This is quite a record. Did they honor Dansby before the game? pic.twitter.com/PizcVnfr7r — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) April 1, 2023

Dansby Swanson recorded a three-hit contest with one run and one RBI on the first day of the season. On Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, he registered a second three-hit game, collecting one RBI and hitting his first home run of the year.

Swanson is batting .750 through two games. He is also making a ton of defensive plays, depriving opponents of hits. It’s simple to understand why Cubs executives became so infatuated with Dansby Swanson

