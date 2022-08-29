The Chicago Bears should be interested in WR Darius Slayton through the trade market or a cut

The NFL pre-season has concluded, meaning all teams will have to cut down to 53 players tomorrow. The Chicago Bears, like many other teams, will have some tough decisions to make in the next 48 hours. However, one thing is certain.

Week 1 is just a few weeks away, and they are still very thin at wide receiver.

It was reported earlier today by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the New York Giants are potentially shopping wideout Darius Slayton.

Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

Darius Slayton, a 25 year old wide receiver, is set to enter his 4th year in the league. The Auburn product exploded his rookie season when he hauled in 8 touchdowns for 740 yards. Since then, he has only caught 5 touchdowns in the last two seasons combined.

It will be hard for Slayton to find reps behind Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney. It makes sense for the Giants to shop, or possibly cut him. He does carry a 2.5 million dollar cap hit, making it a lot easier for New York to want a trade partner rather than release him.

He even told some Giants teammates he “wouldn’t be surprised” if he was cut. With that being said, the most I believe the Chicago Bears should give up would be a 6th round pick. Nothing more.

Slayton is an athletic, explosive player that could only help the Chicago Bears. His size and length could also make him an easy target for Justin Fields, and help take pressure off Darnell Mooney. With so much uncertainty at the wide receiver position, there’s no reason the Bears shouldn’t at least entertain the idea.

Darius Slayton’s only primary concern seems to be health but it feels like the #Giants would be willing to send him off for virtually nothing. Similar to the N’Keal Harry situation, I’d love to see the #Bears pounce on this and give a young weapon a change of scenery. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 29, 2022

I think this would make the Chicago Bears offense just a bit more explosive. This preseason, we surely saw flashes of what Justin Fields can be. However, we all know these games don’t count. The addition of a player like Slayton would give Fields another potential weapon in the deep game.

Who knows what Slayton can do with a decent quarterback as well? Daniel Jones hasn’t exactly lit the world up his first three years. His numbers keep declining, and it looks like this year could be his last chance in New York. This could be a new opportunity for Darius, and we’ve seen what certain wide receivers can do when given a fresh start.

I believe this kid has some big upside. With catches like the one showed above, he showed in his rookie season he can be a difference maker.

Obviously, it would be preferred that the Bears sign him rather than give up a late pick. It’s likely any team interested will wait and see if the young wide receiver is cut before making a deal.

