Darnell Mooney earned a massive expletive laden compliment from none other than Chad Ochocinco.

Darnell Mooney is the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. Mooney is on the cusp of a breakout year, as typically the third year in the NFL is when players hit the beginning of the prime of their careers. Mooney is clearly on that path as he exploded onto the scene as a rookie after getting little respect as a fifth-round draft pick. Mooney quickly ascended the depth chart in his rookie year and then had his first 1,000-yard season in his second year despite the musical chairs being played at QB a year ago.

As Mooney moves into his third season, he’s clearly the number one threat in a depleted Bears receiving core, but just got a ton of respect from none other than Ocho Cinco himself. In this recent expletive infused tweet, Chad Johnson responds to a comment asking about the Bears’ wide receivers.

🗣 DARNELL FUCKING MOONEY BITCH 🏈 https://t.co/Wl48D8sjPW — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 3, 2022

Hell yeah! That’s exactly the type of sh#%* I’m talking about someone who knows something that is saying something for the Bears and Mooney in a big way and on a national platform. Give that man his respect.

That compliment is a well-deserved one as Mooney put in the extra work in the off-season with Justin Fields and has shined bright in the first two weeks of training camp. Mooney already has fantastic speed with 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash. But it’s his ability to use that speed and his agility to get separation in his route running breaks that makes him a clear number one threat.

Mooney has been breaking ankles in camp and has a fan in Ocho Cinco. Mooney is clearly separating himself from the rest of the pack. While this is not totally unexpected given the Bears’ lack of overall WR talent, Mooney is establishing himself as a clear number one. Yes, ideally you’d like the Bears to have Justin Jefferson, or Jamar Chase, but Mooney is on target to be better than 95-percent of the receivers the Bears have had over the years. Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery, Allen Robinson those are the types of receivers the Bears have had that are better than Mooney is right now, but Mooney is on the cusp of being as good as those guys.

There very few questions surrounding Mooney as he heads into year three. His camp is matching the hype and there are plenty of former players who recognize what Mooney brings to the table and how hard he works and how well he is developing.

