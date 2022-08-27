Darnell Mooney reveals he played through injury in 2021

Bears WR Darnell Mooney was playing through an injury during his career year in 2021

The 2021 season was a career-year for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The former Tulane product caught 81 pass for 1,055 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading the Bears offense among receivers.

For Mooney, it was a year in which he proved he can be a go-to guy in this offense and he’s hoping to take a step forward again in 2022. But as the Bears wrap up the preseason on Saturday night in Cleveland, Mooney revealed something about his 2021 season that makes it more impressive.

Per Mark Grote, Mooney apparently played through a groin injury all of last season and wasn’t 100 percent healthy until after OTA’s this year:

#Bears WR Darnell Mooney revealing that he was injured all year last year with a groin injury. said he didn’t feel 100 until after OTA’s this year. @WBBMNewsradio — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 27, 2022

Going into 2022, Darnell Mooney is the Bears No. 1 receiver and has worked hard all offseason to develop the chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields. While the Bears don’t have many weapons on this offense, Mooney appears to be their top guy.

And if he can stay healthy, we should expect an even bigger season this year.

