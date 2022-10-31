Darnell Mooney spoke for the Bears’ fan base when he expressed concern about Justin Fields taking hits.

Following their road victory against the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears entered Week 8 on a high note. However, Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys brought Justin Fields and his group crashing back to earth.

Rarely does a crushing defeat feel like a triumph? But on Sunday, that was the case for the Bears, as quarterback Justin Fields continued to shine in difficult circumstances. Fields lack the quality pass protection and a strong supporting cast that a young quarterback needs to flourish. He completed 74 percent of his passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns against a top-three Cowboys defense, and he also ran for 60 yards and a score. Despite this, he showed off his arm and legs.

Fields have suffered this season, though. The most pressured quarterback in the NFL, he has been sacked 31 times in eight games.

Here is what Darnell Mooney said following Sunday’s loss to Dallas via Courtney Cronin:

Darnell Mooney on the toughness of Justin Fields: "He’s got to stop taking hits. I love him, he’s a tough guy. But I don’t need him to be a tough guy anymore. Just get out of bounds or something, because we’re gonna need him.” — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 30, 2022

Justin Fields has already taken too many blows this season, which still has nine games left. Unfortunately, pass protection isn’t going to be able to save him. Therefore, it is hoped that Fields continues to grow and, more significantly, survives this difficult season unscathed.

It makes complete sense to hear Darnell Mooney express those things. He is aware of the pivotal role Fields has played in the Bears attack. He is essentially the Bears offense. It all passes through him. Fields is personally accountable for 1,623 of the unit’s 2,711 total yards this year.

Ten of their 16 offensive touchdowns have been scored by him. It’s unpleasant to consider the possibility of him becoming wounded. Thankfully, during the upcoming weeks, the caliber of opposition defenses will deteriorate a little. That might grant him a pardon.

