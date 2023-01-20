Bears WR Darnell Mooney made a key change in the 2023 offseason

The 2022 season didn’t go as planned for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Coming off his first 1,000 yard campaign of his career in 2021, Mooney tried to establish that connection with Justin Fields by spending the offseason working together.

Mooney’s season in 2022 was cut short due to injury and he finished the year with 40 receptions for 493 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. The receiver is still considered a key piece to Chicago’s offense moving forward and his latest move may signal a upcoming deal.

Mooney has switched agents this offseason and is now working with Athletes First, who also represents Justin Fields and Cole Kmet:

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is now being represented by Athletes First. Justin Fields and Cole Kmet are among the Bears players that are also represented by Athletes First. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 20, 2023

Now, we don’t know 100 percent the reason why Mooney switched agents but it’s very likely that he’s looking to be represented with someone who can strike him a long-term deal. And why not have that be in Chicago?

Mooney is one of the few players on the roster that are near the top in terms of priority for a contract extension. Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson are also high on the list.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE