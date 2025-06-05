Chicago Bears are indeed looking to switch up Darnell Wright’s role after all

The Chicago Bears waited until the final day of mandatory minicamp on Thursday to try out Darnell Wright at a new position. Which side of the line the offensive tackle would play at under new head coach Ben Johnson was the subject of much discussion following the draft.

Wright has anchored right tackle since the Bears selected him with the No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft. However, Chicago could use an upgrade at left tackle, and Johnson left open the possibility Wright could try out at left tackle while rookie Ozzy Trapilo and second-year OT Kiran Amegadjie try right tackle.

Braxton Jones, the starting left tackle in 2024, is expected to be limited in training camp while he rehabs from a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery.

Before Thursday’s practice, Trapilo and Amegadjie switched off with the first team at left tackle during OTAs.

Darnell Wright tried out as a pass catcher

On Thursday, the Bears had all of their offensive linemen try out as receivers. Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Wright stood out as the best receiving offensive lineman.

“Ben Johnson said he thinks the Bears have ‘some toys to work with’ on trick plays with the offensive line, Cronin posted on X. “Darnell Wright stood out the most today with a one handed catch he hauled in during individual drills.

“Johnson: ‘I let those guys know, we only do this once a year and it’s an evaluation and we’ll circle back in training camp and in the season to see who we can trust to catch the ball or throw the ball. I think there’s a couple guys on the O line that stood out.'”

Ben Johnson is bringing an old trick to the Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions featured passes to offensive linemen several times during Johnson’s tenure. Offensive tackles Dan Skipper and Taylor Decker were featured targets.

In addition to staying in shape, Wright will want to practice his receiving skills during the summer break. It’s unclear if the third-year offensive lineman will join quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears’ wide receivers and tight ends who get together for volunteer workouts in July.

Another thing Wright needs to brush up on is his voice.

Decker was flagged for illegal touching near the end of the Lions’ 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 31, 2023. Officials controversially claimed Decker did not properly report as eligible before he caught what would have been a game-winning two-point conversion.

