Report: Former Chicago Bears Draft Pick; Tight End Died

A former Chicago Bears draft pick in 1965 recently died at 80. He played college football at Notre Dame before playing professional football for four seasons, none of which were with the Bears.

David Pivec died recently

According to Frederick N. Rasmussen with the Baltimore Sun, David “Dave” Pivec died from causes related to dementia:

David J. “Dave” Pivec, a former NFL tight end who became a millionaire business executive and philanthropist, died of complications from dementia May 11 at his Cockeysville home. He was 80. “Dave was such a great ballplayer and a really good guy,” said Robert Papa, his University of Notre Dame football teammate and roommate. “He was aggressive, tough and a well-liked guy, and he was big. He was 6 feet, 3 inches and weighed 240 pounds, which was typical in those days for a player, and he could catch anything.

Pivec was drafted by the Chicago Bears, but he never played for them

Pivec left Notre Dame following a bar fight in his Sophomore year. He played a couple of years in the Canadian Football League before heading to the NFL. Per Rasmussen, the Bears drafted him in 1965:

Mr. Pivec signed with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts, where he was a tight end for two years, until being drafted by the NFL’s Chicago Bears, who immediately traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, where he played for three years. He then played one season for the Denver Broncos before calling it quits.

The Bears drafted him in the 14th round (No. 185) of the 1965 NFL Draft. He recorded 14 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown in his four-year professional career. He played in 45 total games and started in seven.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE