Did David Montgomery hint that his time is up with the Chicago Bears?

With Saquon Barkley getting the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, David Montgomery is arguably the best free-agent running back available beginning next week when the new league year opens up. And while the Chicago Bears could have plans to keep him if the price is right, Montgomery may have hinted at his plans.

It appears as if David Montgomery has scrubbed everything Bears-related off of his Instagram.

Chris Jackle of TTNL posted this screenshot on Wednesday night as Montgomery’s profile shows just two pictures right now:

This could be one of a few things.

Montgomery is technically a free agent so he knows there’s a chance that he wont be back in Chicago for another stint. Removing the Bears content could be a ‘refresh’ for him ahead of next week’s free agency period.

The other thing could be that the two sides have had talks for Montgomery to return but aren’t near a deal and the running back knows he could be gone.

Ideally, the Bears re-sign Montgomery at the right price as Ryan Poles has hinted at that a few different times in the offseason. But it is a business and if Montgomery can get a big payday elsewhere, no one should blame him for doing that.

Only time will tell…

