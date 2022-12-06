David Ross was live with Intentional Talk when he first heard the news about the Cody Bellinger signing

The Chicago Cubs scooped up Cody Bellinger on Tuesday evening. Bellinger agreed to a 1-year, $17.5 million deal, and the Cubs manager had the news broken to him while live on air. So far, Bellinger is the only signing that the Cubs have secured, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

When David Ross finds out about Cody Bellinger on “International Talk”. LIVE TV. pic.twitter.com/HEXqmjPDE0 — Luke Stuckmeyer (@LukeStuckmeyer) December 6, 2022

Hopefully, for David Ross, Bellinger will can things easier when filling out the lineup card. Bellinger plays excellent defense in center and will be flanked by Seiya Suzuki and 2022 Gold Glover Ian Happ. A glaring hole for the Cubs currently exists at first base. Perhaps Cody Bellinger’s familiarity with the position can make Ross’s job slightly less complicated.

Be on the lookout for Jed Hoyer and the rest of the front office to keep pounding the pavement. An optimist would imagine that the promise of more big pieces to come helped sell Bellinger on the Cubs. Either way, this signing is definitely a shot in the arm for Cubs fans as winter meetings are officially in full swing.

