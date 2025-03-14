New Chicago Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo explains why GM must add another pass rusher

The Chicago Bears added two players to their defensive line early in free agency. All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will boost the interior part of new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s front seven. Former Indianapolis Colts starter Dayo Odeyingbo will play opposite of Montez Sweat at defensive end.

During his press conference on Thursday, general manager Ryan Poles hinted the Bears would look to add more pass rushers this spring. With four selections in the first 72 picks for April’s draft, it’s almost a sure thing the Bears will add at least one more pass rusher within the first three rounds.

Odeyingbo will take over the spot DeMarcus Walker occupied in 2023 and 2024. The cap casualty accounted for 3.5 sacks in each of his two seasons with the Bears.

Odeyingbo finished 2024 with three sacks for the Colts, his first season as a starter. (He had eight sacks in 2023 when he started one game for Indianapolis.)

Dayo Odeyingbo isn’t worried about sacks

Odeyingbo explained his defensive philosophy, arguing that sacks can be overrated. He has other things on his mind than taking a quarterback to the ground.

“Everybody wants more sacks, but there are other ways to affect the quarterback,” Odeyingbo said via CHGO Bears. “I’m sure Coach Johnson would rather see a forced interception than a sack, but that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet.”

Per Pro Football Focus, Odeyingbo earned a 66.1 overall grade for his play in 2024. He ranked 74th of 211 edge rushers in pass rushing, recording 42 pressures, the 42nd most amongst defensive ends. The former Vanderbilt standout ranked 133rd of 211 edge rushers as a run defender.

What Odeybingbo ranked high for was in the snap count. He took the 22nd most snaps of any edge with 746 snaps.

The Chicago Bears have a key defender but need extra juice

Odeyingbo is a dependable utility man and a good piece of depth for the Bears’ defensive line. However, Chicago must still look for a defensive end who can be a sack specialist in passing situations. Odeyingbo hasn’t proven that to be his strength and it doesn’t appear to be his main goal, per his words.

The Bears have high hopes for the fifth-year edge, and they should.

On Thursday, Poles suggested the Bears believe Odeybingbo will grow into his three-year deal worth $48 million, with $32 million guaranteed.

