Rising defensive lineman emerging as Chicago Bears leader

Looking across the Chicago Bears defensive line, a pair of veterans pop out immediately in Montez Sweat and Grady Jarrett. Newcomer Dayo Odeyingbo even has four years of NFL experience. But when it comes to leadership, third-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter is looking to step up.

Earlier in the offseason, Jarrett revealed that Dexter brought together a number of players to work out in Florida. Being a 10-year NFL veteran, Jarrett was impressed with Dexter’s want to grow together as a team during the offseason.

Dexter understands the expectations weighing on the Bears’ shoulders entering 2025. The defensive tackle is doing everything in his power to help Chicago move forward.

“I’m learning to be a leader,” Dexter said. “Just growing up, going into year three. I’ve played a little ball, just taking that next step to doing some of those things, just trying to step up and be that guy.”

“There’s different ways of leading,” he continued. “For me, when I watch Montez [Sweat], he’s leading in that way, I’m following him. Obviously now we have Grady Jarrett, who can lead by example and vocally. I think a defense live definitely needs a guy that can step up and let you know.”

Specifically on the field, Dexter is trying to become more consistent. He has shown flashes of brilliance, but he wants the 2025 season to be the campaign all the pieces fall into place for a breakout.

“It’s time to put it together, that’s what it means to me,” Dexter said. “I appreciate those guys helping me get to a point where I want to be. But it’s time to put it together now.”

Gervon Dexter’s run with Chicago Bears

The Bears originally selected Dexter with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, he made just one start. Overall, the defensive tackle made 20 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

He was giving a much stronger opportunity in 2024, starting all 15 games he appeared in. Dexter made 51 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and five sacks. He led the team in QB hits and ranked second in sacks. Furthermore, Dexter’s 70.3 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 28/219 defensive tackles.

Dexter isn’t a finished player by any means. His work in the run game needs to improve massively in 2025. However, he has proven he can be a disruptive force from the middle of the defensive line. If Dexter can find his consistency while still creating havoc in opposing team’s backfields, there will be no question about his future with the Bears.

Dennis Allen and company certainly expect that to be the case. There have been plenty of changes to the defensive side of the ball and the Bears organization at large. But Dexter has been a constant on the defensive line. He has no plans of that changing in 2025.

Bears build out defensive line

With Montez Sweat already on the defensive line, the Bears further strengthened the unit by signing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Dexter was well aware of Jarrett’s game, as both he and Sweat were players the defensive tackle watched growing up.

“I knew a lot about Grady,” Dexter said. “Grady is one of those guys, as well as Montez, it’s crazy that I’m playing with both of them now, growing up in middle school high school I watched a lot of D-linemen. I would turn on some of those type of guy’s tapes before high school games. I knew a lot about Grady.”

Alongside the veterans, Chicago used a second-round pick on fellow defensive tackle Shemar Turner. While still early in the offseason program, Dexter has been impressed with what he has seen thus far.

“Shemar, obviously he has all the tools, very athletic, very talented,” Dexter said. “Getting another guy like that, that I’ll be able to grow with and read some of the stuff he wants to do as well.”

As Turner marches towards a hopeful breakout, his main goal is helping the Bears get back on top. With a rebuilt defensive line to work with, Allen certainly has the building blocks for immediate defensive success.

