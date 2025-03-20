Former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan makes NBA history in revenge game

On Wednesday night, Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan warned Dalen Terry and Patrick Williams that the Chicago Bulls were going to have a hard time guarding him during their contest on Thursday night. DeRozan wound up making NBA history at Golden 1 Center.

DeRozan told Williams and Terry to enjoy their “nightmares” about guarding him. The six-time All-Star played for the Bulls from 2021-2024. Chicago traded DeRozan to the Kings last summer. They sent Zach LaVine to re-join him in Sacramento on Feb. 5.

“My baby boy always answers,” DeRozan said of Terry responding to a FaceTime call on Wednesday night via CHSN‘s K.C. Johnson. “He knows to pick up the phone when Daddy’s calling.”

DeMar DeRozan made history against the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls’ defense wound up surrendering NBA history to DeRozan.

DeRozan entered Thursday night’s contest needing just 17 points to become the 27th player in the Association’s history to score 25,000 points. With 3:21 remaining in the third quarter, DeRozan knocked down a 14-foot jumper in the third quarter to reach point 25,000.

DeMar DeRozan becomes the 27th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career PTS! Congrats, DeMar!! pic.twitter.com/IjzPv59JK8 — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2025

DeRozan scored 5,831 points with the Bulls.

The Bulls’ defense didn’t do a poor job defending DeRozan in the first half, limiting him to nine points on three-for-nine shooting.

DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season.

Former Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan called out 2 Bulls players before Kings' game

