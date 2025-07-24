Dennis Allen, Kevin Byard cook up new Chicago Bears tradition at training camp

Everyone will be focused on Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense during training camp. However, Dennis Allen and Kevin Byard have some tricks up their sleeve on the defensive side as well.

On Thursday, the Bears re-signed Cook after previously releasing him. Upon his return to the team, Byard and the rest of the defense made him do his mandatory 40 up-downs, via Adam Hoge of CHGO. It’s now a part of Chicago’s culture and one Byard plans on implementing for every new defensive addition.

Defensive back Alex Cook, who was cut on report day before getting re-signed after yesterday’s practice, had to do his 40 up-downs that he missed. Kevin Byard said the entire defense circled around him as he “paid his toll” (as Dennis Allen puts it). #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 24, 2025

Kevin Byard said before today's practice, they had Alex Cook who reported to camp and then was cut and is now signed back on the roster do up downs. The team circled around Cook and watched him. It's a part of Dennis Allen building culture. #Bears — Bear Report (@BearReport) July 24, 2025

#Bears safety Kevin Byard said Alex Cook, who the Bears re-signed today after releasing him Tuesday, had to do the up-downs that he missed yesterday. Byard also said whoever joins the defense during the season will have to do the 40 up-downs. — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) July 24, 2025

Cook may not even end up making the final 53-man roster. However, the way the Bears treated him shows that the foundation Johnson and Allen are building has become sturdy. Players are holding each other accountable for a shared goal of success. It may just be 40 up-downs on the second day of training camp, but to Byard and Allen, the point is building the Bears as a collective unit.

“It was different. It took me back to high school. It almost felt like punishment,” Byard said, via CHGO. “That’s the type of family atmosphere DA is building for this defense.”

Kevin Byard on Dennis Allen having the defense do 40 up-downs yesterday to start practice: "It was different. It took me back to high school. It almost felt like punishment. That's the type of family atmosphere DA is building for this defense." — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 24, 2025

Chicago Bears must find defensive identity

Matt Eberflus is a defensive-minded head coach and is now the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. But amidst Chicago’s 10-game losing streak, the defense just looked lost at times. They were unable to compete against the NFC North counterparts at full strength and ultimately failed to find their footing.

Under Allen, the Bears are expected to be much more disciplined. Not just with the up-downs, but Chicago’s entire coaching staff has been willing to call out players if they aren’t operating the play correctly. Allen understands there is plenty of change and new information being thrown out at training camp, but ultimately, he wants his defense ran correctly.

Working in his favor is the talent Chicago has been able to cultivate at all three levels. At edge, Dayo Odeyingbo is expected to help elevate former Pro Bowler Montez Sweat. Between them will be veteran Grady Jarrett and upstart Gervon Dexter. With Andrew Billings and Shemar Turner as backup, the Bears have invested heavily in improving their defensive line play.

At linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards are running the show. Edmunds has already impressed Allen with an impressive training camp interception. Allen’s best secondary piece in Jaylon Johnson is currently out with injury. However, Byard, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon already make up a strong defensive core. Adding Johnson to the mix makes the unit arguably the team’s biggest strength.

As the Bears try to climb out of the NFC North cellar, they franchise has made major changes throughout their organization. Byard and Allen’s new ritual might not seem major on surface, but it’s extremely telling of Chicago’s newfound defensive identity.

Chicago Bears’ preferred Jaylon Johnson replacement revealed during training camp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE