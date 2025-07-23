Dennis Allen lays gauntlet for Chicago Bears defense

The Chicago Bears had their first training camp practice of the 2025 season on Wednesday. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is pulling no punches already to start the season. Allen has been well known for being a very tough coach who coaches his players extremely hard. This is nearly the exact opposite of how Matt Eberflus was when running the defense.

Wednesday’s practice was a slow ramp-up day, lasting only an hour and fifteen minutes. However, the Bears’ defensive coordinator is coaching his defense tough. According to Bears insider Brad Biggs, Allen had the defense doing up-downs while the offense was doing individual drills.

Dennis Allen had the entire defense doing up/downs while offense started individual drills. It’s the “toll” players have to pay to be part of the #Bears defense, Allen said. He says it prepares them mentally as much as it does physically. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 23, 2025

Dennis Allen is giving the Chicago Bears defense a gauntlet during training camp

During Wednesday’s post-practice press conference, Allen explained to the media why he coaches so tough. He explained that it is a “privilege to be on this defense.”

Dennis Allen on why he will be pushing his defense hard in training camp. “You have to pay the toll. You have to pay the price. It’s a privilege to be on this defense. Training camp is going to be difficult.” — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 23, 2025

The former Saints head coach told the media that the players “have to pay the toll and have to pay the price” during these difficult practices. Chicago hasn’t had a tough defensive coordinator like this since Vic Fangio. Allen is going to be able to bring the best out of his defense and hopefully reignite the defensive line. The Bears’ defensive line struggled badly in 2024. With Allen leading the defense along with the signing of Grady Jarrett, the Bears’ pass rush could improve massively this season.

Allen previously had stints as head coach of the Saints and Raiders. He also had a six-year run as the defensive coordinator for the Saints before replacing Sean Payton as head coach. During his time in New Orleans, Allen consistently had a top-10 defense in the NFL. Allen also brings in valuable head coaching experience for the first-year Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears’ defense desperately needed a hard-nosed coach who would coach tough and hold players accountable. This was hands down one of the best hires on Johnson’s coaching staff.

“You have to pay the toll. You have to pay the price. It’s a privilege to be on this defense.” Dennis Allen says he’s training the Bears’ defense to be physically and mentally tough. pic.twitter.com/x7QX6r31k5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 23, 2025

