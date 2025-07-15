Dennis Allen’s first Chicago Bears defense features top 10 linebacker

While everyone has been focused on new head coach Ben Johnson and what he’ll bring to the offense, Dennis Allen’s defensive changes will be just as crucial for a true Chicago Bears revival. At least working in his favor is the fact the Bears roster one of the best linebackers in the league.

Tremaine Edmunds is coming off of a down year by most standards. However, there is a reason Chicago is paying him a hefty $72 million. As the Bears prepare for the 2025 campaign, how Edmunds performs will be crucial for any defensive success.

At least in the eyes of NFL executive, coaches and scouts, the linebacker is in a strong position to put together a breakout season. Edmunds is ranked as the sixth-best off-ball linebacker entering 2025, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“He has the prototypical physique, athletic ability and speed that you covet in an ILB in today’s game,” an NFL personnel director said. “He can diagnose playing downhill in the box, he can play sideline to sideline and has the coverage ability to match up in zone or man coverage.”

“”Smart, but not as instinctive as you’d hope,” an NFL coordinator added. “If you put his ability with [teammate T.J. Edwards’] instincts, you’d have an All-Pro.”

Chicago Bears counting on Tremaine Edmunds

It’s not like Edmunds’ 2025 season was a complete disaster. He still registered 110 tackles, eight passes defended, a sack and an interception. But Edmunds’ 59.2 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 119/189 linebackers. The Bears are expecting more out of the $72 million man.

That’s not to say he hasn’t been impressive. Edmunds registered a career-high four interceptions in his Bears debut. As Johnson, Allen and company built out their new-look defense, they did so with Edmunds in mind. Chicago would like to see him return to Pro Bowl form, as he made the event twice with the Buffalo Bills. But to this point in the offseason, Edmunds has only received praise for the work he has done and will do in 2025.

Working in Edmunds’ favor will be the presence of Allen. While his time as head coach of the New Orleans Saints didn’t work out, his scheme highlighted how strong of a linebacker Davis is. He made the Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023 before registering 136 tackles, seven passes and two sacks in 2024. Edmunds and Davis are completely different players. But it wouldn’t be a shock to see Edmunds rise as a true leader in Allen’s scheme.

The Bears do have an out in Edmunds’ contract following the season, meaning another rocky campaign could end his time in the Windy City. However, if he really is the sixth-best linebacker in the NFL, Chicago won’t want him to leave anytime soon.

Don’t forget about TJ Edwards

While TJ Edwards didn’t make the list, he was listed among fellow linebackers earning votes. He was the first name listed in that category for good measure. But no matter the rankings, the Bears clearly believe in Edwards and proved it by awarding him a $20 million contract extension.

In his Chicago debut, Edwards put up 155 tackles, seven passes defended, three picks and 2.5 sacks. His tackles fell to 129 in 2024, but Edwards still made three passes defended, a pick and a career-high four sacks. His drop in production did hurt his PFF numbers though, as Edwards’ 60.7 grade ranked 108/189 linebackers.

But like Edmunds, Edwards should receive a boost by the arrival of Johnson and Allen. Chicago went through plenty of coaching changes in 2024. Now, the linebackers will be in a consistent scheme with plenty of opportunities to shine.

Edwards has already proven his worth to the Bears, landing his contract extension. But a breakout season could move him into the top ten 2026. Arguably more important to Chicago, it’d put the team’s defense on the map again.

Chicago Bears OL Braxton Jones had setback for injury recovery: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE