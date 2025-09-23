The Chicago Bears won their first game under first-year head coach Ben Johnson on Sunday, winning 31-14 at home against the Dallas Cowboys. Although Johnson’s offense under quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw four touchdowns, were the highlight of the victory, it was what Chicago’s defense did that matters just as equally. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen oversaw a stellar performance by an embattled and injury-plagued defense that was in need of a marquee day.

Dennis Allen’s defense bounced back in several ways after having an embarrassing performance a week prior

Coming off an embarrassing 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, Dennis Allen’s defense was facing immense criticism, especially with fans and analysts believing that players quit in the second half of the blowout. With key defensive stars such as Jaylon Johnson, T.J. Edwards, and Kyler Gordon being out for the Cowboys game, there was an expectation that Allen’s defensive group would struggle significantly against on Sunday. Despite Dallas’ offense putting up 40 points and generating over 362 passing in the week prior against the New York Giants, Chicago’s defense significantly reduced their opponent’s offensive production.

With several of Chicago’s cornerbacks out against Dallas paired with the pass-rush struggle of the defensive line against Detroit, Dennis Allen’s unit performed remarkably under pressure in the win. Allen’s embattled defensive line was able to generate two sacks against Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott, with Montez Sweat and Dominique Robinson recording a sack each, as each defensive end has faced steep criticism. One of the hallmarks of the veteran defensive coordinator’s defensive scheme is to have consistent pass-rush pressure from the defensive line.

The other concern for Dennis Allen’s defense heading into the Cowboys game was how Chicago’s depleted secondary was going to perform against an elite combo of opposing wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Even with Johnson and Gordon out, Allen’s defensive backs limited the Cowboys’ two top pass-catchers to only five catches for 68 yards, even though Lamb was lost early in the game. Additionally, the Bears’ defense limited Prescott to nearly 150 passing yards through the first three quarters, where Jared Goff had pass for nearly the same amount in the first quarter of last week’s game.

Another key staple of Dennis Allen’s defensive scheme is a defense that creates turnovers, and Chicago forced four takeaways against Dallas on Sunday. In the Bears’ first two games, the unit had only generated one takeaway, which was the Nashon Wright interception return for a touchdown. Allen’s defense forced three interceptions and one fumble recovery, with all four takeaways stopping the Cowboys’ offense deep in Chicago territory.

The most significant aspect to Chicago’s defensive performance on Sunday against the Cowboys, was the limiting of points, especially when the game was out of reach. Through five quarters before Sunday’s game against Dallas, Dennis Allen’s defensive unit had allowed 73 points, yet the same unit recorded a second half shutout in the second half of their Week 3 contest. Furthermore, Allen oversaw a Bears defense that only allowed one touchdown to an opposing offense who had averaged over 30 points in their first two games of this year.

Dennis Allen’s defensive unit is one week away from getting reinforcements

The promising defensive turnaround from the Detroit game to the Dallas game becomes even more promising, given how Dennis Allen’s unit can get reinforcements over the next several weeks. If Allen’s defense can perform well against a struggle Las Vegas Raiders’ offense next Sunday, momentum will carry over into a significant bye week. Although early-season bye weeks are seen as a disadvantage to any NFL team, but with the injuries plaguing prominent Bears’ defenders, it comes at a perfect time.

If the Bears’ defense plays well against the Raiders and can help produce a win, Dennis Allen will have two weeks to help further acclimate his players to his defensive scheme while likely getting several players back too. By the time Allen’s defense takes the field on October 12th against the Washington Commanders, Gordon, Edwards, and defensive end Austin Booker could likely be back on. Having the three defensive players would be key for a defensive scheme that thrives on pass-rush pressure from the defensive line and exotic blitzes from defensive backs.

Throughout the offseason and preseason, Dennis Allen had been vocal on what his plans were for Gordon, especially for what he could do from the nickel back position. Allen envisioned the fourth-year cornerback as a player who could be used as an exotic blitzer due to his speed and tackling ability. If the Bears’ defensive line can create consistent pressure, especially with the impending return of Booker, Gordon could be a significant problem for opposing offense when it comes to protecting their opposing quarterback.

Holding a proven Dallas offense to 14 points paired with four turnovers, including three second half interceptions demonstrate the capabilities of Dennis Allen’s defensive scheme. With one more game before a vital bye week that can really help Allen’s defensive unit get back to near perfect health, it is important for a strong contest against the Raiders. Chicago’s offense stole the show on Sunday at home against the Cowboys, but the defense’s performance, especially after last week’s game, deserves an equal amount of attention.

