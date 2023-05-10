Dennis Rodman’s son DJ is transferring to USC to team up with Lebron James Jr. and Isaiah Collier.

Lebron James Jr. committed to the University of Southern California earlier this month. A lot of hype surrounded Bronny’s decision for obvious reasons. Today, it was announced that the son of another NBA legend would also be heading to USC.

DJ Rodman, son of former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman, is transferring to USC. DJ has spent the past four seasons at Washington State University. In 31 games last season, Rodman averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

DJ Rodman, son of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, will transfer to USC, per @InsideUSC. Averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season! pic.twitter.com/agY81LA6ta — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) May 9, 2023

DJ Rodman and Lebron Jr. will also be joining forces with Isaiah Collier. ESPN has Collier ranked as the #1 recruit in the nation. Collier and Bronny James are both freshman points guards, while Rodman is a forward entering his fifth season. Needless to say, there definitely will be no shortage of star power at USC this season.

Will this type of talent translate into a dominant season for USC? Last season, the USC Trojans lost to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. One thing we know for sure is that expectations surrounding the 2023-24 team will be much higher.

